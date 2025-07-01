How Vikings LB Blake Cashman turned ‘Power of Belief’ into NFL career

The Brief Blake Cashman didn't have a single college scholarship offer in high school before playing for the Gophers. A meeting with Jeff Warner of Rock Church to be his trainer/pastor when he was 17 years old turned out to be life-changing. Cashman is now entering his 7th NFL season, and second with the Vikings. They joined Jim Rich on FOX 9 Sports Now on Sunday to talk about the "Power of Belief" journey.



Former Eden Prairie High School star Blake Cashman is about to enter his seventh NFL season, and second with the hometown Minnesota Vikings.

But his path to the NFL has been anything but straight. Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich sat down with Cashman and his pastor/trainer, Jeff Warner out of Rock Church, to talk about the journey.

The high school meeting

The backstory:

Cashman first met Warner when he was 17 years old, about to be 18. Warner had watched him play his third high school football game at Eden Prairie, and was convinced Cashman was the best athlete on the field.

At the time, Cashman didn’t have a single college scholarship offer. He was getting interest mostly from Division III schools. Warner met with Cashman, and told him he was going to get him to the NFL, but he had to switch from defensive back to linebacker.

"My first thought was this is a massive human being. He had this vision for my future, it was a vision I wanted to believe but I always doubted myself a little bit," Cashman said. "He asked if he could train me to get me where I wanted to be."

Power of Belief

What we know:

Cashman would go onto play linebacker for the Gophers. He was a fifth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2019. He signed with the Vikings in free agency last season, and had 112 tackles, eight for loss and 11 quarterback hits.

"He just needed the power of belief and somebody to train him," Warner said.

Warner turned Cashman’s self-doubt into a professional career.

What they're saying:

"That’s why I thought he was so crazy at the time, but he’s really a genius. He saw the vision and I’m so blessed I was able to meet him," Cashman said.

Warner is looking to expand his "Power of Belief" speech series, which is at Rock Church in Bloomington on Sunday nights, to other churches. It’s not just for athletes, it’s for anyone looking for motivation in the path they choose. The Sunday events are also available online.