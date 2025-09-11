Vikings: Justin Jefferson takes blame for J.J. McCarthy’s pick-6

The Brief Vikings WR Justin Jefferson spoke with reporters Thursday and took the blame for J.J. McCarthy's pick-6 Monday night. Jefferson said he didn't finish his route on the play, and that's why it was intercepted. Ryan Kelly, Jeff Okudah, Andrew Van Ginkel and Josh Oliver all missed practice for the second straight day. McCarthy was also absent, due to his fiancee being in labor with their first child.



The Minnesota Vikings are getting ready to host the Atlanta Falcons for Sunday Night Football.

After Thursday’s practice, Justin Jefferson spoke with reporters and took most of the blame for J.J. McCarthy’s pick-6.

What Jefferson said

What happened:

It was early in the third quarter, and McCarthy was trying to get the offense going after a slow first half. He was trying to hit Jefferson on an out route at the sideline. The throw went to his inside shoulder, and Nahshon Wright, who played one game for the Vikings in 2024, picked it off and ran it back 74 yards for a touchdown.

It gave the Bears a 17-6 lead. After that, McCarthy led three scoring drives, 21 fourth quarter points and the Vikings got an improbable 27-24 win.

Jefferson explained the play on Thursday, saying he needed to take two more steps before making his break on the route.

What they're saying:

"J.J. wasn't ready for me to be out that soon. That's why the ball was thrown inside of me, where it needed to be outside. So it’s mostly on me, on that play," Jefferson said. "I'm just happy that J.J. really didn't think about it too much. J.J. was on to the next play."

He also lamented a few catches he should’ve made, including one drop on third down.

"As a captain of this team, as the best receiver in the league, I got to detail my things up better," Jefferson said.

Thursday injury report

What we know:

The Vikings released their updated injury report after Thursday’s practice, and they’re beat up. Ryan Kelly (toe), Jeff Okudah (concussion), Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) and Josh Oliver (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day. McCarthy missed practice for personal reasons as his fiancée went into labor with their first child.

Christian Darrisaw (knee) and Harrison Smith (illness) were both limited. Isaiah Rodgers (elbow) was also limited.

The Vikings also announced Thursday they placed linebacker Blake Cashman and running back Ty Chandler on injured reserve.

What's next:

The Vikings face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium.