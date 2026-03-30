Vikings intend to pick up Jordan Addison’s 5th year option

The Brief Vikings front office head Rob Brzezinski said Monday at the NFL Owners Meetings that the team intends to pick up Jordan Addison's fifth year option. Addison was Minnesota's first round pick in 2023. In three NFL seasons, Addison has 175 catches for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns. Addison has also been the subject of three incidents involving law enforcement away from football.



After some offseason chatter that the Minnesota Vikings might trade or even release receiver Jordan Addison, he’s more than likely not going anywhere.

Vikings to pick up Addison’s contract option

The backstory:

The Vikings and 31 other NFL teams are at owners’ meetings this week in Phoenix, Ariz. Rob Brzezinski, who has replaced Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in the front office, told reporters Monday the team intends to pick up Addison’s fifth-year option.

That means Addison is more than likely staying with the Vikings for at least two more seasons. Addison was the No. 23 overall pick by the Vikings in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"He's a really important player for us, an impact player," Brzezinski said. "We're definitely exercising the option. For sure. The deadline for that is after the draft."

Teams have a May 2026 deadline to secure fifth-year options for the 2017 season. That will come after the NFL Draft, at the end of April.

Addison’s Vikings’ tenure

What we know:

Addison’s talent on the field can’t be denied. He had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season. In 2024, he took advantage of Justin Jefferson missing time with a hamstring injury and had 63 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns.

In three NFL seasons, Addison has 175 catches for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Addison off the field issues

Why you should care:

It’s away from football where Addison has run into some problems. Addison has had three different run-ins with law enforcement since being drafted by the Vikings.

In August of 2023, Addison was cited for driving 140 mph on Interstate 94 in St. Paul, telling authorities he was having an emergency with his dog. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving, and paid a $686 fine.

Just before the start of training camp in 2024, Jefferson was arrested on suspicion of DUI after being found asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls Royce near the L.A. Airport. He ended up serving a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Back in January, just after the end of the 2025 season, Addison was arrested for trespassing at a Tampa, Fla. hotel. He paid a $500 bond and was released.

Assuming the Vikings do pick up Addison’s fifth year, he’ll be under contract through the 2027 season.