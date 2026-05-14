Trooper Jacob Christopherson pleads guilty in sexual assault case

The Brief Jacob Christopherson, a State Patrol lieutenant, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree sexual assault in connection with an Aug. 13, 2025 incident with a colleague after training at Camp Ripley. Christopherson was charged after making inappropriate comments and gestures to a female colleague at a bar following a day of training. The offense is a gross misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail, or a $3,000 fine.



A Minnesota State Patrol lieutenant charged with sexual assault after a night out for dinner and drinks following annual training with fellow troopers has pleaded guilty.

Jacob Christopherson pleads guilty

What we know:

Jacob Nathaniel Christopherson, 30, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sexual assault in connection with the Aug. 13, 2025 incident. The offense is a gross misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail, or a $3,000 fine.

State Trooper charged with assault

The backstory:

Christopherson was charged after the Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report regarding a criminal sexual conduct complaint that occurred between troopers while they were conducting training at Camp Ripley.

According to charges, Minnesota State Patrol Captain Eric Barthel reported that on Aug. 13, 2025, a fellow trooper and use of force instructor reported that following annual recertification training she and fellow trainees went to the Viking Club for dinner and drinks.

The victim reported that, following training, the group grilled outside the billet where they slept, then afterward went to the bar located on the grounds of Camp Ripley.

Viking Club assault

Dig deeper:

Charges state that while sitting at the fire pit outside the Viking Club, the victim saw Christopherson exit carrying a pitcher of beer that he spilled on the bench next to her. He then sat down next to her, put his arm around her and was "visibly intoxicated" when he asked "if she wanted to go back to his room" and squeezed her breast, according to charges. She stated that she thought the suggestion was "out of left field" because she thought they only had a platonic relationship, describing it as "like a brother and sister."

At that point, charges state that she was "visibly uncomfortable" when she was able to motion to another trooper, who was "persistent" in getting Christopherson to begin to move.

However, after the other trooper was able to get Christopherson back into the Viking Club, he later exited again with another pitcher of beer.

When asked if Christopherson was "really drunk" by a third trooper, she said that he was and should be taken back to the billet.

The other trooper, who had not witnessed the initial assault, asked if she could get him to go back. She said that she could, but needed someone else to go with them, according to the charges.

On the walk to the billet, Christopherson is described in charges as being "all over the place, walking a little sideways and going up to things in the airfield," before suddenly bear hugging the victim, again grabbing her breasts and squeezing them multiple times while yelling "great ti**!"

Christopherson then allegedly took off running and went into the wrong building.

According to the charges, she then thanked the escorting trooper, went to her room and locked the door.

Christopherson allegedly tried to call her the following day around 2:11 p.m., but she did not answer the call, blocked the number and has not spoken to him since, according to charges.