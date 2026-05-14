Haskell's Port of Excelsior fire: Lion's Club starts fundraiser to help employees

The Brief The Excelsior Lion's Club is stepping up to help Haskell's employees who are out of work after the liquor store was destroyed by a fire earlier this month. The fire happened in the early-morning hours of May 6. The Lion's Club is matching donations of up to $5,000. They're hoping to raise about $30,000.



The Lions Club in Excelsior is stepping up to help Haskell’s employees after the liquor store was destroyed in a fire earlier this month.

Excelsior Lion’s Club fundraiser

The backstory:

Jim Flattum, the president of the Excelsior Lion’s Club, posted to social media that they are organizing a fundraiser to help Haskell’s employees who have suddenly lost their income due to the fire at the downtown liquor store.

The Lion’s Club will match any donations made up to$5,000.

The fundraiser aims to collect up to $30,000.

Haskell’s Port of Excelsior fire

What we know:

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. on May 6 at the downtown Excelsior location at the corner of Water Street and Lake Street, according to interim Excelsior Fire Chief Nate Basinger.

Police first arrived on scene and reported fire on multiple sides of the building. Fire crews arrived shortly after and called a second alarm fire for additional aid.

The fire was mostly in the roof and caused extensive damage to the restaurant side of the building, but did not extend into the liquor store. The roof collapsed in the front of the building, leaving smoldering debris, according to Basinger.

It took crews about 90 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters remained at the site early Wednesday morning to keep an eye on any hot spots.

Firefighters at the scene told FOX 9 it appears Haskell’s is considered a "total loss." No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The owner of the facility is on site and working with the Hennepin County fire investigation team, Basinger said.

Mutual aid crews from Hopkins, Shorewood, Chanhassen, Golden Valley, and Minnetonka assisted at the scene.