Eagle Lake child hit by pickup after getting off school bus

The Brief A 7-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck after getting off a school bus in Eagle Lake on Wednesday, May 13. The boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the driver was not hurt. The crash is still under investigation and was not related to a school bus stop-arm violation.



A child was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street after getting off a school bus in Eagle Lake on Wednesday.

Deputies respond to child hit by vehicle after school bus drop-off

What we know:

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near 211th Street and Maple Lane, where a 7-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck.

Deputies said the boy was trying to cross 211th Street to the south after getting off the school bus when he was struck. Deputies said the pickup truck was heading west on 211th Street.

According to deputies, "the crash was not stop-arm-related because the school bus was stopped on Maple Lane perpendicular to 211th Street."

Witnesses told deputies the truck was traveling between 5 and 10 mph before the crash. There is no crosswalk at the intersection where the crash occurred.

The boy was taken to MCHS Mankato by Mayo Ambulance with minor injuries. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.