Vikings to host New England Patriots for joint practices in August

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings will host the New England Patriots for joint practices ahead of their Aug. 16 preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Joint practices allow for starters to get game-like reps without having to risk injury in a preseason game. The Vikings resume organized team activities on May 27.



The Minnesota Vikings will host the New England Patriots for a set of joint practices in August at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

The team made the announcement official on Monday. The Vikings and Patriots will meet in the second preseason game on Aug. 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Joint practices allow for players expected to be starters to get live, game-like repetitions against an opposing player in a controlled environment. Kevin O’Connell has thrived with putting on joint practices to get those reps without the risk of getting players injured.

The Vikings also host the Houston Texans, and travel to the Tennessee Titans in preseason play. There’s a chance the Vikings could have joint practices with one of those two teams.

History with joint practices

The Vikings have had joint practices ever since O‘Connell came to Minnesota as the head coach. In 2022, the Vikings hosted the San Francisco 49ers for two days of joint practices at TCO Performance Center ahead of a preseason game.

In 2022, the Vikings hosted both the Titans and Arizona Cardinals for joint practices. Last year, they had joint practices in Cleveland.

Offseason forges ahead

The Vikings will resume organized team activities at TCO Performance Center on May 27. The offseason workout program ends with mandatory mini camp June 16-18. The team then takes about six weeks off before starting training camp in late July.