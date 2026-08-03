Vikings hold first padded practice at training camp: ‘Real football starts today’

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are holding their first practice in pads Monday at training camp at TCO Performance Center. This coming Sunday, the Vikings will hold their annual night practice at TCO Stadium in Eagan. FOX 9 will carry a Vikings Training Camp Live from the practice.



The Minnesota Vikings have had four training camp practices at TCO Performance Center.

Saturday, they practiced for the first time in front of fans. Monday, the pads come on.

Vikings hold first practice in pads

What we know:

When the Vikings take the practice field Monday afternoon, they will be in pads for the first time. That’s typically when the energy ramps up, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They’re usually ready to hit somebody.

"The real football starts today. It’s a different game once the pads go on," Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores said before Monday’s practice.

"When the pads come on, it’s a little more juice, a little more fun for sure," defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. said.

‘We want a Super Bowl’

What they're saying:

Training camp is that time of the year when every football team feels like it has a chance. The Vikings probably feel like 2026 can be their year to make a run. They have a quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy, but the offense is otherwise loaded with weapons.

Byron Murphy Jr. is now one of the veterans in a defense that can be one of the best in the league under Flores. He had 71 tackles and two interceptions last year, and is now in his fourth season in Minnesota. He has goals of being All-Pro, getting more interceptions and going back to the Pro Bowl, but the team goals are much higher.

"I’m definitely motivated, obviously we know this team, we want to get a Super Bowl. The No. 1 thing is to win, do everything I can to help this team win," Murphy said.

Watch Sunday night’s practice on FOX 9

What you can do:

The Vikings will hold their annual night practice of training camp on Sunday at TCO Stadium. It should be a capacity crowd in Eagan, and if you can’t get there, you can watch it live on FOX 9 and the FOX Local app. The night practice will go from about 6-8 p.m., and FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich will be there live. He’ll be joined by Pete Bercich of the Vikings Audio Network, among others.

Tune into Vikings Training Camp Live Sunday night.