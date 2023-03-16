Vikings: Harrison Smith restructures contract to stay in Minnesota

article

One of the longest-tenured current Vikings’ players is staying in Minnesota. Veteran safety Harrison Smith was a potential salary cap casualty, but the team announced Thursday he has agreed to restructure his contract to stay with the Vikings.

Smith came to Minnesota as the No. 29 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, and has spent all 11 seasons with the Vikings. He’s been a Pro Bowl pick six times, and earned All-Pro honors in 2017.

Smith tied a career-high with five interceptions in 2022, and has 946 tackles and 16.5 sacks in 158 career starts. Smith was due to cost the Vikings $19.1 million against the cap in 2023, and would’ve had interest from several teams if he didn’t stay in Minnesota.

Smith will be one of the veterans in a new defense led by Brian Flores.

The Vikings are set to introduce free agent signings Josh Oliver, Marcus Davenport and Byron Murphy Jr. Thursday afternoon, and have yet to make decisions on Dalvin Cook and Za'Darius Smith. Both are due guaranteed money on Friday.