Vikings get top grade in NFLPA survey for second straight year

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings received the NFL's top grade in the NFL Players' Association's annual survey. Earlier this month, the Vikings and U.S. Bank Stadium were voted the top game day experience in the NFL. The Vikings got A+ grades in Treatment of Families, Locker Room, Head Coach and Ownership.



Wednesday, the Vikings earned an A+ in the NFL Players’ Association’s annual survey evaluating all 32 teams in the league. It’s the second straight year the Vikings have earned the top grade.

Where they were the best

Why you should care:

The Vikings got an overall A+, but got the same letter grade in four other categories – Treatment of Families, Locker Room, Head Coach and Ownership. Kevin O’Connell won the NFL’s Coach of the Year award this season after leading the Vikings to a 14-3 regular season regard, far exceeding outside expectations.

Their locker rooms both at U.S. Bank Stadium and TCO Performance Center are among the best in the NFL, and the Wilf ownership group has made sure to give them every resource they need to be a competitive football team.

Many free agents have cited the coaching staff, U.S. Bank Stadium and TCO Performance Center as the main reasons they came to Minnesota.

Strong in 6 other categories

What we know:

The Vikings received an A or A- in Food/Dining, Training Room, Training Staff, Strength Coaches, Weight Room and Team Travel.

Their lowest grade came in the Nutritionist/Dietician category, a B+.

What’s next

Decision on Darnold:

The Vikings are well-represented at the NFL Scouting Combine, and have a decision to make on Sam Darnold by March 4. They can place the franchise tag on him, or let him enter free agency on March 12.