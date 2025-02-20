Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium named top NFL fan experience for 2024 season

The Brief The Vikings and U.S. Bank Stadium were named the top NFL experience in the "Voice of the Fan" survey across all 32 teams. The Vikings and U.S. Bank Stadium were first place in 5 categories, and No. 2 in 6 other categories. The Vikings are 18-8 in the regular season under Kevin O'Connell at U.S. Bank Stadium, and 49-25 since it opened in 2016.



The Minnesota Vikings may not have gotten to the Super Bowl last season, but they do have the best overall fan experience in the NFL at U.S. Bank Stadium.

According to the league-wide survey "Voice of the Fan," the home of the Vikings was named the best "Overall Gameday Satisfaction" in 2024. The Vikings set a record for measuring season-ticket holders and fans going to games all across the NFL last season. The Vikings and U.S. Bank Stadium finished No. 1 or No. 2 in multiple categories, and were in the top-10 in eight of nine primary categories.

"These incredible rankings reflect the dedication, energy and commitment of our entire staff as well as the collaboration with the MSFA, ASM, Aramark and all of our stadium partners," said Vikings Chief Operating Officer Andrew Miller in a statement. "We always seek to provide a world-class experience for Vikings fans, who we believe are the most passionate fans in the NFL, and we’re honored they rated their experience positively with such record-breaking marks."

What did the Vikings win?

What we know:

In the "Voice of the Fan" survey, the Vikings were No. 1 overall in stadium experience, game entertainment, being family-friendly, team and fan rituals and video board content.

They were No. 2 in game day staff, audio prompts and music, and pregame on-field activities. They were also No. 2 in food and beverage staff, gate entry, guest services and security.

Where they need work:

The Vikings were 12th in mobile ticketing, and ninth in stadium technology.

FOX 9’s ‘Showtime’ encapsulates Vikings game day

Why you should care:

The process to get fans ready for a Vikings’ home game starts several hours before anybody is inside U.S. Bank Stadium. FOX 9 did a documentary film to show what goes on behind the scenes before "Showtime," the 15-minute show inside the stadium, leads up to kickoff.

There’s no other NFL pregame entertainment quite like it. More than 200 people are involved, between photographers, TV production crews, the Vikings’ cheerleaders and SKOL line. It all leads up to the Skol chant, one of the most unique moments in sports, just before kickoff.

A true home field advantage

By the numbers:

The Vikings were 8-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium last season. They were 2-6 in 2023, and 8-1 in 2022, Kevin O’Connell’s first season with the Vikings. Minnesota is 18-8 at U.S. Bank Stadium under O’Connell as head coach.

Since U.S. Bank Stadium opened before the 2016 season, the Vikings are 49-25 on their home field in the regular season. We also witnessed the "Minneapolis Miracle" in the playoffs.