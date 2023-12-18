Vikings expected to start Nick Mullens at QB on Sunday against Lions

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve at U.S. Bank Stadium, and they’re expected to start Nick Mullens at quarterback.

According to Jeremy Fowler with ESPN, Mullens is expected to make his second start of the season. He was 26-of-33 passing for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mullens hit Jordan Addison for both touchdowns. The first from 37 yards out gave the Vikings a 14-3 lead in the third quarter. Mullens was nearly sacked on the play, and Addison caught the ball before it the turf and had nothing but green grass in front of him. The second, from 1-yard out, gave the Vikings a 24-17 lead with 3:48 to play.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t name Mullens his starter going forward, but certainly has confidence in the back-up.

"The biggest thing is that Nick showed he can execute our offense and move the football team. I think what we’ve got to work through are those plays where we don’t try to do too much," O’Connell said. "Nick Mullens played how I expected him to play. We still need to find a way to protect the football when it’s in our hands on all downs."

The Vikings couldn’t hold either lead, and the offensive play calling in overtime received some criticism after Mullens failed to get a first down on consecutive sneaks with Minnesota on the doorstep of a game-winning field goal in overtime. Mullens also had two first half interceptions that likely cost the Vikings six points.

He was intercepted trying to force a pass to Justin Jefferson at the goal line. He was also intercepted while trying to throw the ball away instead of taking a sack with Minnesota in field goal range.

Mullens got the nod at Cincinnati after leading the Vikings to their only scoring drive in a 3-0 win at the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago. He’s now 5-13 for his career as a starter.

The Vikings are 7-7 with three games to play, and likely need to go no worse than 2-1 to feel good about getting into the NFC Playoffs. The Lions can clinch their first NFC North Division title since 1993 with a win over the Vikings.