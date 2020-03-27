Vikings deferring final payments to 2020 season-ticket holders to June 1

article

The Minnesota Vikings sent a memo to season-ticket holders on Friday, saying they’re deferring final payments on tickets from April 16 to June 1 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We understand the uncertainty caused by Covid-19 as created a number of challenges and stresses for each of us as we adapt to the rapidly evolving news along with changing family, work and community responsibilities. In an effort to be respectful of the current circumstances, we have made the decision to defer your final season ticket payment scheduled for Thursday, April 16, to Monday, June 1. Given that you are enrolled in automatic withdrawal, there is nothing you need to do to take advantage of this change as we will enroll you in the adjusted payment plan,” the memo to fans said.

Vikings officials also told season-ticket holders they have every expectation to play the 2020 schedule in full. All team facilities, including TCO Performance Center, have been closed by the NFL during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL Draft will still go on as planned for April 23-25, though it will have modifications. All public events have been canceled, and teams are making plans to have it as virtual as it can be. The Vikings have the No. 22 and No. 25 picks in the first round.