Vikings' defense makes statement in 26-20 playoff win at New Orleans

article

What is it with the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Playoffs?

The two teams met Saturday, and for the second straight time in the playoffs, it ended with a walk-off touchdown and Vikings victory. Two years ago, it was Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs for the “Minneapolis Miracle.”

Sunday, it was Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen, setting up a Cousins jump ball to Kyle Rudolph on a fade route in the corner of the end zone for the win.

None if it would’ve been possible without a prolific effort from the Vikings’ defense on the road against a Hall of Fame quarterback. Mike Zimmer’s group entered the game without defensive backs Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes, and there were still lingering questions about Eric Kendricks and his injured quad.

Alexander didn’t practice all week with a knee issue, Hughes was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury and after being named All-Pro earlier this week, Kendricks got back to his starring role on the defense with five tackles. Andrew Sendejo battled the flu most of the week, didn't practice until Friday and was asked to play defensive back instead of safety with Alexander and Hughes out. Sendejo finished with three tackles and one pass defended.

The Saints entered Sunday’s playoff game having scored at least 34 points in six of their last seven games. Drew Brees had been on fire since returning from having surgery for a thumb issue. Michael Thomas is having a season (1,725 yards, 9 TDs) that has him in the MVP conversation.

The Vikings mixed their coverages, and made a strategic move to pressure Brees by moving Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen inside in certain situations. Hunter finished the game with five tackles, 1.5 sacks and forced a Brees fumble late in regulation that Jalyn Holmes recovered to halt a potential New Orleans scoring drive. Griffen finished with 1.5 sacks and three tackles.

Advertisement

They set the tone early, holding New Orleans to a field goal after getting a turnover on Adam Thielen’s fumble to start the game.

The Vikings limited Brees to 64 passing yards in the first half and an interception by Anthony Harris, and the Saints had 137 total yards. The defense also held New Orleans to just 4-of-11 on third down conversions. They got off the field with regularity, and gave the offense more chances to score with Brees on the sidelines.

Thomas finished his day with seven catches for 70 yards, but was kept out of the end zone. Alvin Kamara had seven carries for just 21 yards, and eight catches for 34 yards. Only Taysom Hill had a big game for the Saints, connecting on a 50-yard pass with Deonte Harris before Kamara’s lone touchdown. Hill later caught a 20-yard touchdown from Brees to get the Saints within 20-17 in the fourth quarter. Brees finished 26-of-33 for 20 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Maybe most importantly, the Vikings’ defense never had to take the field in overtime. Kirk Cousins won the game with his 4-yard pass to Kyle Rudolph, after the defense limited Brees and the Saints to 20 points and 324 total yards. The Saints entered the game third in the NFL in scoring at 28.6 points per game.

Cousins and Rudolph won the game, but the defense did its part in the biggest win of the Vikings' season. It's one of Zimmer's biggest wins as head coach.