Vikings DB Patrick Peterson gets celebratory chains on flight home after win at Buffalo

article

Celebrations have become a part of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 season, and there was another one on the plane home after a comeback 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The chains came out after the Vikings battled back from down 27-10 in the third quarter, but it wasn’t Kirk Cousins wearing them shirtless. This time, it was veteran defensive back Patrick Peterson.

The chain celebration started with Cousins wearing Christian Darrisaw’s chain home on the plane back from London after a win over the New Orleans Saints. After beating the Miami Dolphins, Cousins wore a plethora of chains over a white T-shirt tucked into sweat pants.

After a win over the Washington Commanders, a shirtless Cousins was chained up on the flight home.

"I think we may have reached the mountain top last week. I don't know that there's anywhere to go from here, someone else may have to take the mantle," Cousins joked after Sunday’s win.

Sunday, a shirtless Peterson did the honors after two interceptions on Josh Allen. That includes the game-sealing pick in the end zone, after the Vikings got a go-ahead field goal from Greg Joseph in overtime. The Vikings became the first team in more than 40 years to win a game at Highland Park Stadium after trailing by double digits at the half.

The Vikings improved to 8-1, and have won seven straight games that were all within one possession in the fourth quarter. They are now starting to earn respect across the NFL.

"Look at us now," Peterson said.

"He’s playing dang good football right now. He’s setting the standard for us becoming an 8-1 football team," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the win.

Peterson was also one of the first to start a wild celebration after Allen fumbled the snap late in regulation that Eric Kendricks recovered in the end zone for, at the time, a go-ahead touchdown.

Two weeks ago, Peterson had more than a few words after the Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent his first 10 NFL seasons. Peterson has three interceptions this season.

"So bad that my two picks came (two) weeks later," Peterson joked.