Vikings DB Isaiah Rodgers displays the ‘Peanut Punch,’ earns NFC defensive honor

The Brief Vikings DB Isaiah Rodgers shows FOX 9's Jim Rich how to do the "Peanut Punch," a move made famous by Charles "Peanut" Tillman to force fumbles. Rodgers did it to perfection on Sunday, forcing a Noah Fant fumble that he returned 66 yards for a touchdown. Rodgers was named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.



The Minnesota Vikings hosted a flag football event for local youth and area police officers Tuesday night at TCO Stadium.

The Peanut Punch

The backstory:

Defensive back Isaiah Rodgers was one of the players volunteering at the charity event. In an interview with Jim Rich, Rodgers showed how to do the punch to cause a fumble made famous by Charles "Peanut" Tillman. He forced 44 fumbles in 168 career games.

Rodgers did it to perfection Sunday, punching the ball out of Noah Fant’s arm, recovering it and returning it 66 yards for his second defensive touchdown of the first half.

"I just look at the pit of the elbow. It’s a shout to the coaching staff, we practice it throughout the week. You get those reps, and it shows up on Sunday, it’s not new to you. Wherever the ball is, you hit the pit of it," Rodgers said. "Either the hand or arm is going to hurt, or the ball is coming out."

Rodgers earns NFC defensive honor

What we know:

Rodgers on Wednesday was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week. He became the first player in NFL history to score two defensive touchdowns, and force two fumbles in the same game. He did it in one half, forcing three of the Bengals’ five turnovers on the day.

Rodgers returned an interception off a tipped pass from Harrison Smith 87 yards in the first quarter for a touchdown.

Rodgers also had two passes defended, including a pass break-up in the end zone to prevent a touchdown. It’s his first NFC award.

What's next:

The Vikings take a 2-1 record to Dublin, Ireland on Sunday, where they face Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.