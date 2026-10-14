Vikings DB Byron Murphy Jr. earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0, and have earned an NFC weekly honor for the fourth time in five games. Defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. was named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week after two interceptions against the New Orleans Saints. Murphy is tied for the NFL lead with three interceptions. The Vikings have also earned three special teams awards this season.



The Minnesota Vikings continue to pile up NFC weekly honors amid their 5-0 start to the season.

On Wednesday, defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. became the fourth straight player to earn an award.

Byron Murphy named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

What we know:

Vikings’ defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week. Murphy intercepted New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough twice in Sunday’s 23-13 win at Caesars Superdome.

It was the second multi-interception game of his career. He’s the first Vikings’ player to get two interceptions in a game since Cam Bynum in Week 7 of 2023. Murphy is tied for the NFL lead with three interceptions through five games.

Murphy and the Vikings’ defense limited Shough to a season-low 96 passing yards, and a 38.1 rating.

Historic start for the Vikings

Why you should care:

The Vikings are 5-0 at their bye week, and they’ve earned NFC weekly honors in four of their first five games. They’re the first team to do that since the 1991 Buffalo Bills.

The Vikings have earned three special teams honors this season. Will Reichard earned on in Week 4 after making five field goals, Myles Price got an award in Week 3 after a punt return for a touchdown and Isaiah Rodgers got one in Week 2 for recovering a blocked field goal.

What's next:

The Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts out of their bye week on Oct. 25, seeking a 6-0 start.