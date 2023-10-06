Vikings-Chiefs: How to watch Vikings GameDay Live on FOX 9

The Minnesota Vikings host Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 8 — and you can catch all the pregame action on FOX 9.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Before the game, FOX 9 has you covered with Vikings Gameday Live from 9:30-11 a.m. on FOX 9, and streaming on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your phone app, in the player above.

Then, after the game, tune into Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. and listen and watch FOX 9's new Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off their first win of the season against the Carolina Panthers, while the Chiefs are 3-1. One of the biggest storylines heading into Sunday's tilt is whether superstar Taylor Swift will be in attendance, as she's attended the past two Chiefs games — the Chiefs won them both — in support of Kelce, who she is rumored to be involved with romantically. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has said Minneapolis would love to have Swift back. She was last here in June for two sold-out concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium.

