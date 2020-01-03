Vikings bring back Marcus Sherels, place Mike Hughes on IR

article

The Minnesota Vikings will be a little less healthy on defense when they face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs.

The Vikings will be without cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who didn’t practice all week due to a knee injury. They will also be without cornerback Mike Hughes, who was placed on injured reserve Friday due to a neck injury. His season is over.

The Vikings also announced they’ve signed Rochester native Marcus Sherels. He’ll add depth to the secondary, if needed, and be the primary punt returner with Hughes out. Sherels signed with the Saints in the off-season, but was waived after reaching an injury settlement.

Sherels came back to the Vikings on Sept. 24, and was released on Oct. 22. He appeared in three games with the Vikings, returning six punts for 33 yards. He then signed with the Dolphins in November, playing in five games. He returned six punts for 23 yards and three kickoffs for 57 yards before being waived on Dec. 14.

Sherels has appeared in 120 career games with the Vikings and has the franchise record with five punt return touchdowns.