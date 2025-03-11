Vikings bring back Byron Murphy Jr., agree to terms with Jonathan Allen

article

The Brief The Vikings have been busy during free agency, most recently agreeing to terms with Jonathan Allen. Late Tuesday night, they brought back defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. on a three-year deal. The Vikings are also adding center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries to beef up the offensive line. Daniel Jones is leaving the Vikings to sign a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, and try to beat out Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback job. Jones came to Minnesota's practice squad last season, but never played a snap.



The Minnesota Vikings have been very busy as the NFL’s legal tampering period opened on Monday ahead of the start of free agency later this week.

On Monday, they lost Sam Darnold, Cam Bynum, Pat Jones II, Nick Mullens and Johnny Mundt in free agency. But it’s more about what the Vikings have added since tampering started at 11 a.m. Monday.

Minnesota agreed to terms with defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. Monday night. They’ve also agreed to terms with offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, safety Bubba Bolden, defensive back Isaiah Rodgers and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Here’s a snapshot of what they bring to the Vikings.

Byron Murphy Jr.

What we know:

Murphy had a career year with the Vikings in 2024, collecting 81 tackles, six tackles for loss, six interceptions and 14 passes defended. He earned his first Pro Bowl start, where he earned Defensive MVP honors. He’s returning to Minnesota on a three-year deal worth up to $66 million, with $35 million guaranteed.

Jonathan Allen

Why you should care:

The Vikings have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who is widely considered one of the top defensive linemen in free agency. He spent eight seasons with the Washington Commanders and is a two-time Pro Bowl pick, in 2021 and 2022. He has 401 tackles, 60 for loss, 42 sacks, 118 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 108 career starts.

He had 19 tackles and three sacks in eight games last season. He’s coming to Minnesota on a three-year deal worth $60 million.

Ryan Kelly

Dig deeper:

The Vikings are bringing in center Ryan Kelly from the Indianapolis Colts on a two-year, $18 million deal. Kelly has played more than 7,600 career snaps, all at center. That will spark questions on Garrett Bradbury’s future in Minnesota.

Will Fries

Why you should care:

The Vikings are adding Will Fries to the interior offensive line on a five-year, $88 million deal, making him one of the higher-paid guards in the league. That also sparks questions about the future of Ed Ingram and Dalton Risner in Minnesota.

Isaiah Rodgers

Dig deeper:

The Vikings are adding Isaiah Rodgers to the secondary after Bynum’s departure. Rodgers just won a Super Bowl with the Eagles and had 26 tackles, a forced fumble and four pass break-ups in 420 snaps. Rodgers missed the 2023 season after violating the NFL’s policy on gambling.

Legal tampering continues on Tuesday, and the league year officially opens on Wednesday, when players can sign contracts.

Daniel Jones heads to Colts

The Vikings signed Daniel Jones to their practice squad from the New York Giants last year, but he never played a snap for Minnesota. The Vikings were hoping to bring him back as J.J. McCarthy's back-up, but he has agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts. Jones will try to compete for the starting job there with Anthony Richardson.

Vikings' other moves

Dig deeper:

The Vikings have been busy during free agency. Here's a look at some of the team's other moves: