Vikings agree to terms with safety Theo Jackson, is Cam Bynum gone?

NFL free agency and legal tampering among teams with players doesn’t start until next week, but the Minnesota Vikings are already doing some roster shuffling.

The Vikings announced Thursday they’ve agreed to terms with safety Theo Jackson. The bigger news is what that might mean for Cam Bynum’s future in Minnesota.

Jackson is back

What we know:

The Vikings signed Jackson off the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad in October 2022. He’s appeared in 43 games in Minnesota.

Last season, Jackosn played in all 17 games and had 17 tackles, one interception and a career-high tree passes defended. His only interception of the season sealed a win at Seattle.

What about Cam Bynum?

Why you should care:

Cam Bynum is one of several Vikings’ players that could enter free agency. According to a report from The Athletic, the Vikings and Bynum couldn’t reach an agreement on a new contract. He could test free agency next week.

The Vikings drafted Bynum in the fourth round in 2021. In four seasons, Bynum has 342 tackles, eight interceptions, and four fumble recoveries. He’s also become the defense’s leader in turnover celebrations. If Bynum leaves in free agency and Harrison Smith retires, the Vikings’ secondary will look at lot different in 2025.

Decision on Darnold?

Dig deeper:

The Vikings did not place the franchise tag on Sam Darnold this week. After a career-highs in passing yards (4,319), touchdowns (35) and wins (14), Darnold is set to become a free agent next week.

If the Vikings don’t come to an agreement to bring Darnold back, it paves the way for J.J. McCarthy to be the 2025 starter.