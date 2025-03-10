Expand / Collapse search
Sam Darnold leaving Vikings for $100 million deal with Seahawks

Updated  March 10, 2025 1:51pm CDT
Minnesota Vikings
The Brief

    • Sam Darnold is leaving the Vikings after one season for a 3-year, $100 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
    • Darnold can officially sign with the Seahawks on Wednesday, the first day of NFL free agency.
    • Darnold had a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with the Vikings last season.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sam Darnold’s days with the Minnesota Vikings are over after one season.

According to multiple NFL insiders, Darnold has agreed to a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks for around $100 million, with $55 million guaranteed. Darnold officially becomes a free agent on Wednesday after one year with the Vikings, but NFL teams are allowed to negotiate with free agents starting Monday, a legal tampering period.

Vikings not using franchise tag on Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings did not place the franchise tag on QB Sam Darnold Tuesday. Will he test free agency or return on a new deal? FOX 9's Ahmad Hicks analyzes the situation with Amy Hockert on All Day.

The Seahawks’ starting quarterback job became open last weekend, after they traded Geno Smith.

Darnold rebuilds career

Why you should care:

Darnold came to the Vikings on a one-year, $10 million deal for the 2024 season. He had career-highs in passing yards (4,319) and touchdowns (35) while leading Minnesota to 14 wins. He also started his first playoff game.

What’s next for Vikings?

J.J. McCarthy's time:

Darnold’s departure paves the way for J.J. McCarthy to be the starting quarterback in 2025. The Vikings moved up to the No. 10 spot in the NFL Draft to get the former Michigan star, who suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during his preseason debut.

The Vikings could also try to bring back Daniel Jones to be the back-up to McCarthy.

Cam Bynum leaving for Colts

Why you should care:

Just after the news on Darnold broke Monday, multiple reports indicated safety Cam Bynum is leaving the Vikings for the Indianapolis Colts. He's reportedly going a sign a four-year contract worth $60 million. The Vikings drafted Bynum in 2021, and he had three interceptions this season. He was also the defense's ring leader for turnover celebrations.

