Aaron Jones returns to Vikings on 2-year contract

The Brief The Vikings announced on Sunday they've agreed to terms with running back Aaron Jones. He could've been a free agent, but is returning to Minnesota on a 2-year deal. The Vikings are bringing back punter Ryan Wright for the 2024 season. Byron Murphy Jr. could test free agency, and we could learn Monday where Sam Darnold is headed.



Legal tampering across the NFL starts Monday ahead of free agency, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t wait that long to bring back one of their top offensive players.

The Vikings on Sunday announced they’ve agreed to terms on a new contract for running back Aaron Jones. According to multiple reports, it’s a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, with $14 million guaranteed.

Solidifying the RB spot

Why you should care:

Jones made 17 starts last year for the Vikings and had 255 carries for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns. It was his third 1,000-yard rushing season in the last five years. Jones also had 51 catches for 408 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He set career-highs in carries and yards in 2024 with the Vikings.

Jones' deal will become official on Wednesday, the first day of NFL free agency.

The Vikings also have Ty Chander and Cam Akers in the running back room.

Decision day for Byron Murphy Jr.?

By the numbers:

As legal tampering starts, the Vikings have a decision to make on defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. He led the defense with six interceptions in 17 starts last season. He also had 81 tackles, and six tackles for loss.

We're also waiting to learn if Sam Darnold will return, or get a pay day elsewhere. He's set to enter free agency on Wednesday after throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with the Vikings last season.

Ryan Wright returns

Dig deeper:

The Vikings also agreed to terms with punter Ryan Wright for the 2024 season. He’s reportedly getting $1.75 million. He came to Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He’s been the Vikings’ punter for three straight seasons. He’s averaging 47.6 yards per punt, with 76 punts downed inside the 20 during his Minnesota tenure.