Vikings hang on to beat Packers 28-22, Dalvin Cook stars with 4 TDs

The Minnesota Vikings got a huge day from running back Dalvin Cook and just enough plays from an ailing defense in a 28-22 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Cook had 226 total yards and four touchdowns on the day. He’s the first Vikings player to record four touchdowns in a game since Ahmad Rashad in 1979. Cook had 30 carries for 163 yards and three rushing touchdowns, adding another score on a 50-yard screen pass.

Kirk Cousins finished 11-of-14 passing for 160 yards and one score, to Cook, and a cold and windy day in Green Bay.

The Packers got three touchdowns from Davante Adams, the last of which got them within 28-22 with 2:42 to play. The Vikings couldn’t drain the clock, and Aaron Rodgers got one more chance for a game-winning drive. But D.J. Wonnum sacked Rodgers, forcing a fumble, and the Vikings recovered to seal the win.

Minnesota lost defensive back Cameron Dantzler to a neck injury in the first quarter. He did not return and was sent to the hospital as a precaution after also being evaluated for a concussion. Kris Boyd also went down with a knee injury in the second half, as an already beat up secondary gets more short-handed.

The Vikings improve to 2-5 with the Detroit Lions up next.