Vikings at Eagles: Jim Rich, Pete Bercich preview Monday Night Football

After starting the Kevin O’Connell era off with a 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings get their first road test in Week 2, and it’s on the national spotlight.

The Vikings are in Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich caught up with Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio network to preview the game.

The Eagles are 1-0 after holding off the Detroit Lions in a 38-35 victory at Ford Field in Week 1. It’s the Eagles’ home opener at Lincoln Financial Field, and the Vikings will have their hands full in front of a hostile environment. Philadelphia ran for 216 yards and four touchdowns, and the top priority for the Vikings’ defense will be containing Jalen Hurts.

Last week, the Vikings limited the Packers to 111 rushing yards, sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and created two turnovers.

The Vikings are hoping Justin Jefferson can build off one of the best games of his career, making nine catches for a career-high 184 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. Jefferson set a franchise record with 158 receiving yards in the first half. Kirk Cousins is also seeking his third straight win on Monday Night Football.

The Vikings and Eagles kickoff at around 7:20 p.m. Monday in a nationally-televised game.