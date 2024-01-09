Vikings: Are Danielle Hunter’s days in Minnesota numbered?

article

The Minnesota Vikings’ season is over after a 7-10 finish and missing the NFC Playoffs, and that means there are roster decisions to be made for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the front office.

We know Kirk Cousins can become a free agent in March. The Vikings want to sign Justin Jefferson to a long-term extension. But what about Danielle Hunter? He’s one of the best players on the Vikings’ defense, but are his days in Minnesota numbered?

Hunter’s contract for 2024 and 2025 will void on March 13, which is also $14.9 million in dead cap money. He didn’t participate in Vikings’ offseason workouts that were voluntary, was at mandatory minicamp and reported to training camp on time. But he didn’t practice until he worked out a contract for the 2023 season.

He said after Sunday’s loss he wants to stay in Minnesota. He reiterated the same on Monday at TCO Performance Center as players cleaned out their lockers. He hasn’t thought about free agency.

"This is the organization that I love. You know how it goes with this business stuff, but I’d definitely like to be back. I’m still with the Vikings right now, so that time hasn’t come yet. I don’t know much about it, so it is what it is," Hunter said.

He bet on himself for the second straight season, and it paid off. Hunter finished with 83 tackles, 54 solo tackles and 23 tackles for loss. His 16.5 sacks were a career-high, which also gave him a $3 million bonus.

He says he could’ve done more.

"Honestly I feel kind of incomplete. People may think it’s a good year, but I feel like there’s more that I could’ve done for my team in order to make the playoffs. That’s for me to figure out, that’s why there’s the offseason," Hunter said. "I feel like there’s more that I could do to help my teammates, just feel like there’s more in the tank somewhere so I just gotta find it."

Hunter said as recently as two years ago, he didn’t know if he’d ever play football again. He missed the entire 2020 season after having surgery on a herniated disc in his neck, suffered in training camp. He played in just seven games in 2021, missing the rest of the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle against the Indianapolis Colts.

He’s now played in every game the past two seasons, and has 26.5 sacks over that time.

"I remember watching all the time, those two years I was injured I was thinking I would probably never be able to play football again," Hunter said. "I remember going back on the field for the first time and I was really thankful for that moment."

Hunter is one of the top edge rushers in the NFL, so if the Vikings don’t pay him, somebody else will.