Pete Bercich: '20% chance' Vikings sign Aaron Rodgers

The Brief Pete Bercich joined Jim Rich on FOX 9 Sports Now Sunday night to talk about the Vikings moves in free agency so far. Bercich says the Vikings should only bring in Aaron Rodgers if he's OK with being a back-up quarterback. Bercich put the odds of Rodgers coming to Minnesota at 20%.



The Minnesota Vikings are among the most active teams in the NFL when it comes to free agency.

But we’re still waiting to find out if Aaron Rodgers finds a new team, or retires. The latest steam over the weekend was the Vikings were weighing options at quarterback behind J.J. McCarthy.

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Pete Bercich with the Vikings Radio Network weighed in on Rodgers. He says the Vikings should only add him if he’s interested in being a back-up quarterback.

"It depends on what Aaron Rodgers wants to do. We saw him in London with the Jets. He’s a three-step guy, get rid of the football quickly. I just don’t see him having enough juice to get this team where it needs to go," Bercich said. "If he’s OK with coming in and being a back-up, if that’s his attitude, then fine. With everything the Vikings are trying to build, it just makes you wonder."

Bercich put the odds of Rodgers coming to the Vikings at 20%.

Where things stand

Why you should care:

It appears Rodgers is waiting on Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to make the decision on if they want to bring him in. Rodgers won just five starts last season and didn’t throw a pass two years ago, but is a four-time MVP who is a future Hall-of-Famer, and spent many years picking apart Vikings’ defenses. He’s also a player who can polarize a locker room, something that goes against everything O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah preach.

Rodgers is also contemplating going to the Giants or Steelers, but all indications are it’s either the Vikings or retiring.

J.J. McCarthy’s time?

What we know:

The Vikings let Sam Darnold walk in free agency, and he got a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks after the best season of his career. That paved the way for McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick last year, to be the next Vikings’ starter.