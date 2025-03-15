Minnesota Vikings, NFL wait on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision

article

The Brief Aaron Rodgers is a free agent, and has been linked to the Vikings, Steelers and Giants as possible destinations. Do the Vikings stick with J.J. McCarthy as their 2025 starter, or bring in Rodgers? The Vikings let Sam Darnold walk in free agency, and he signed a 3-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks.



We’re less than a week into NFL free agency, and the football world appears to be waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about his future.

That includes the Minnesota Vikings, who are looking to add a veteran quarterback to their roster. But will it be Rodgers, who would want to be a starter, or a capable back-up to J.J. McCarthy? That answer will come soon.

Where things stand

Why you should care:

It appears Rodgers is waiting on Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to make the decision on if they want to bring him in. Rodgers won just five starts last season and didn’t throw a pass two years ago, but is a four-time MVP who is a future Hall-of-Famer, and spent many years picking apart Vikings’ defenses. He’s also a player who can polarize a locker room, something that goes against everything O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah preach.

Rodgers is also contemplating going to the Giants or Steelers, but all indications are it’s either the Vikings or retiring.

J.J. McCarthy’s time?

What we know:

The Vikings let Sam Darnold walk in free agency, and he got a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks after the best season of his career. That paved the way for McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick last year, to be the next Vikings’ starter.

Or did it? If the Vikings bring in Rodgers, he’s not going to be the back-up to McCarthy.

Brett Favre 2.0?

Timeline:

If Rodgers does come to Minnesota, it’s pretty much the exact path Brett Favre took. He played 16 seasons with the Packers before leading the Vikings to the NFC title game in 2009. Rodgers spent 18 years with the Packers before going to the Jets.

Does he want to be known as the next Packer quarterback to go to Minnesota?

The Vikings have to do something soon, as options to add to the quarterback room are getting slim.