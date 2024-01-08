Vikings’ 2024 opponents determined after 7-10 season, third place division finish

article

The Minnesota Vikings won’t be in the NFC Playoffs after a 7-10 season and a third-place finish in the NFC North Division.

The Vikings will have the No. 11 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. We also now know who their 2024 home and road opponents will be. The NFL will release the official 2024 regular season schedule in May. The Vikings will have nine home games, and eight road games.

VIKINGS 2024 HOME OPPONENTS

Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Falcons and Jets

The most notable non-NFC North team coming to U.S. Bank Stadium is the New York Jets. That likely signals the return of Aaron Rodgers to Minneapolis for the first time since he left the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade last year. Rodgers never threw a single pass for the Jets in 2023, tearing his Achilles in his first game before they had a chance to throw the ball.

Quarterbacks coming to Minneapolis, as it stands now – Justin Fields, Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Kyler Murray, Brock Purdy, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Desmond Ridder.

The home schedule features four 2023 playoff teams – Lions, Packers, Texans and 49ers

The Vikings need to get back to defending their home turf next season, they went just 2-6 at U.S. Bank Stadium this year.

VIKINGS 2024 ROAD OPPONENTS

Bears, Lions, Packers, Rams, Seahawks, Titans, Jaguars, Giants

The most notable road game is probably the L.A. Rams. That signals Kevin O’Connell’s first match-up against his former boss, Sean McVay, since he left the Rams to be the head coach of the Vikings.

They’ll be facing Matthew Stafford, Geno Smith, Ryan Tannehill or Will Levis, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones or Tommy DeVito as it stands among non-division quarterbacks.

The road schedule includes three 2023 playoff teams – Lions, Packers and Rams

We’ll see how the NFL stacks the Vikings’ schedule in May.