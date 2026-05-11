Victor Wembanyama won’t face suspension, fine for elbowing Naz Reid

The Brief Victor Wembanyama will not be suspended or fined for his elbow to Naz Reid during Game 4 Sunday night, which resulted in flagrant 2 and automatic ejection. Wembanyama will be available for Game 5 Tuesday night in San Antonio. The Timberwolves rallied for a 114-109 win Sunday night to even the best-of-seven series 2-2.



Victor Wembanyama was ejected during the second quarter of Game 4 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs Sunday night, but he won’t face further discipline for his elbow to Naz Reid.

Victor Wembanyama won’t face suspension, fine

The backstory:

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Wembanyama won’t be suspended or fined for the play.

Wembanyama was ejected from Game 4 with 8:39 to play in the first half. He was battling with Reid and Jaden McDaniels for a rebound, and during the struggle, wound up and elbowed Reid in the chin.

After a lengthy video review, Wembanyama was assessed a flagrant 2 foul, which is an automatic ejection. It's his first career ejection.

It means Wembanyama will be available as the Spurs host the Timberwolves for Game 5 Tuesday night in San Antonio. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.

Naz Reid, Spurs coach react

What they're saying:

After the game, Reid didn't think much of it.

"Pain is weakness leaving the body," Reid said.

Spurs' coach Mitch Johnson came to Wembanyama's defense after the game, saying he had no intent on the play. He also criticized the officials for their handling of it.

"It’s getting to a point that if the people that are in charge of controlling the game and protecting the physicality of the game don’t do that, then at some point he’s going to have to protect himself," Johnson said.

Timberwolves rally for 114-109 Game 4 win

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves had their struggles offensively after Wembanyama’s ejection, but figured things out just in time. They trailed by eight with 8:51 to play, but Anthony Edwards scored 14 of his game-high 36 points in the final frame as the Timberwolves rallied for the win.

What's next:

Game 5 is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in San Antonio, and it will air on NBC/Peacock. The winner takes a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, and puts the other team on the brink of elimination.