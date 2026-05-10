Live updates: Victor Wembanyama ejected from Game 4 after elbowing Naz Reid

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves host the San Antonio Spurs for Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinal series Sunday night at Target Center. The Timberwolves are down 2-1 in the series, making Sunday night essentially a must-win as the Spurs will host Game 5 Tuesday night. Check here for live updates throughout the game.



The Minnesota Timberwolves host the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night at Target Center for Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinal series.

It’s essentially a must-win game for the Timberwolves, as they trail in the best-of-seven series 2-1. A loss Sunday night, and they would face elimination at San Antonio Tuesday night.

Check here for updates throughout Game 4, as well as postgame reaction from Timberwolves' coach Chris Finch and players.

Timberwolves lead Spurs 60-56 at half

With the help of a Victor Wembanyama ejection in the second quarter, the Timberwolves lead the Spurs 60-56 at half of Game 4 at Target Center. Anthony Edwards has a game-high 18 points, but the Spurs have kept it close by shooting 50% from the field in the opening 24 minutes.

Wembanyama was ejected with 8:39 left to play in the first half after elbowing Naz Reid in the face.

Stephon Castle leads the Spurs with 14 points.

Victor Wembanyama ejected for elbow on Naz Reid

Victor Wembanyama was ejected from Game 4 during the second quarter, a potentially game-altering play that should give the Timberwolves a huge boost on both ends of the floor. Wembanyama was battling for a rebound with Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels when he wound up and elbowed Reid in the face with 8:39 left in the first half.

After a lengthy video review, Wembanyama was assessed a flagrant 2 foul, which is an automatic ejection. He left the game with just four points and four rebounds.

Timberwolves lead Spurs 34-30 after 1

The Timberwolves got off to another slow start offensively, but went on a 13-3 run midway through the first quarter and have a 34-30 lead. Anthony Edwards is off to a fast start with 11 points, and Mike Conley Jr. provided a spark off the bench with six points.

Victor Wembanyama has just four points after one quarter, and has taken only four shots in nine minutes.

Game 5 tip time set

Timeline:

The Timberwolves announced before Sunday's game that Monday night's Game 5 in San Antonio is set for a 7 p.m. tip-off. If the Timberwolves win Sunday night, the series is tied 2-2, and Game 5 becomes the swing game.

Chris Finch calls Tony Brothers’ actions ‘pretty unprofessional’

The backstory:

It’s not unusual to see a beef between teams and officials in the NBA, especially in the playoffs. But it’s not everyday you see an official do the confronting.

That’s what happened during the fourth quarter of Game 3 Friday night. Tony Brothers, who has been officiating in the NBA for more than three decades, had to be held back by Timberwolves’ players and staff during a confrontation with Chris Finch over a timeout. After the game, Finch called out Brothers.

"Pretty unprofessional, huh? I wanted the timeout and I had called it three seconds earlier. I wanted the timeout, and I said ‘I want my three seconds back.’ He clearly heard me, he looked my way and ignored me, went on with the play and almost cost us a turnover," Finch said. "He lost it, then I went to ask where the ball was going to be taken in and he screamed at me for that. Completely unprofessional behavior by him."