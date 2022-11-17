USMNT's Weston McKennie salutes military members in Qatar ahead of World Cup

article

Weston McKennie knows what it means to represent the United States.

The United States Men's National Team midfielder is the son of an Air Force officer and spent part of his childhood in Germany while his father was stationed at Ramstein Air Base. While he was there, the McKennies and other military families received a visit from USMNT players such as Landon Donovan during the 2006 World Cup. The visit created a long-lasting impact on the star soccer player.

The 24-year-old McKennie is now a key part of the USMNT's 2022 World Cup hopes and got to pay it forward in Qatar recently by addressing military members from nearby Al Udeid Air Base.

Related: USMNT hopes ride on Christian Pulisic-Weston McKennie-Tyler Adams friendship

"We want to say thank you to you guys," McKennie said. "We're going to do our best to represent you guys and represent the country the best way that we can and the best way that you deserve."

Military members stationed at Al Udeid Air Base also recently received a visit from the FOX NFL Sunday crew , as Curt Menefee , Jimmy Johnson , Howie Long , Michael Strahan and Jay Glazer provided NFL coverage from the base Sunday. FOX Soccer analyst Alexi Lalas and USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter also stopped by to preview the World Cup and lead some U-S-A chants.

The USMNT opens World Cup group stage play against Wales at 2 p.m. ET Monday on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Read more about the 2022 World Cup :

LINK: Get updates on this story and more on the 2022 World Cup at foxsports.com.