Updated MLB on FOX schedule puts two Twins games on FOX 9

article

The Minnesota Twins begin their defense of the American League Central Division title July 24 in Chicago against the White Sox, and you can watch at least two of the 60 games this season on FOX 9.

The Twins host their AL Central rivals, the Cleveland Indians, at 6 p.m. on July 30 at Target Field in a game that will be televised on FOX 9. The Twins’ other appearance on FOX 9 is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, also against the Indians at Target Field.

We don’t yet know if fans will be allowed at either game due to COVID-19 concerns. Because of the global health pandemic, Major League Baseball shortened the season from 162 to 60 games.

The Twins got out to a big lead in the AL Central over the Indians to start last season, saw the Indians catch them and Minnesota ended up winning the division over Cleveland by eight games. It was the Twins’ first AL Central title since 2010, and Rocco Baldelli won AL Manager of the Year in his first season as manager after leading the Twins to 101 wins.

The Twins start the 2020 season July 24-26 in Chicago against the White Sox. They’ll open the Target Field season July 28 against the St. Louis Cardinals.