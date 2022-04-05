Twins unveil new 2022 food offerings, game day enhancements

article

As opening day for the 2022 MLB season approaches, all eyes are on the weather in the Twin Cities, and whether or not the Twin’s will be postponed Thursday due to cold and rain.

But when the game is actually played, all eyes will be on the food and fan enhancements the team has announced for its 13th season at Target Field.

The Twins, along with foodservice and retail partner Delaware North, are bringing a variety of new specialty items throughout concession areas.

A new grab-and-go market concept will also allow fans to customize their own meal and beverages in a quick environment, and a new Sensory Suite will increase inclusivielty for all fans.

"We’ve expanded our concessions offerings to include several new items from both longtime local partners and others who are new to the ballpark," Pete Spike, Delaware North’s onsite general manager said in a statement. "We are looking to give fans a true taste of the Minneapolis-St. Paul region and be certain we have something for everyone."

Below is a list of the new food items:

• Mac’s Fish: A longtime Target Field partner brings its hand-battered walleye with sea salt and jalapeño-lime tartar sauce. Served with French fries. Available at Townball Tavern.

• Roots for the Home Team: Sue Moores and her team focus on youth-driven specialty salads with ingredients grown and harvested by local farmers. Available near Section 101.

• Bub’s Gourmet Aussie Pies: Founder Jason Drysdale brings his Australian-inspired, hand-held savory pies with offerings that include chicken wild rice and sloppy joe. Available near Section 126.

• Upcycle Foods: Former Target Field Chef Scott Vanden Broecke’s Italian Grinder sandwich features capicola, mortadella, ham, salami and provolone cheese. Served on a fresh-baked pretzel bun made with local brewers’ spent grains. Available at Truly On Deck.

• Blue Door Pub: Pat McDonough’s Cease and Desist Burger features white and yellow American cheeses and is topped with lettuce, onions and ‘Merican sauce. Available near Gate 34.

• La Tapatia: Adobo Chicken Tacos served in soft, doubled corn tortillas. Available street- or Cali-style near Section 109.

• Soul Bowl: New soul food offerings from Chef Gerald Klass includes the Henry Sandwich (barbecue-braised beef, coleslaw, potato chips and a potato roll) and Summer Bowl (barbecue-braised beef, Cajun corn and Return of the Mack and Cheese). Available near Section 112.

• Turkey To Go: A classic makes its return to the concession stand next to Hrbek’s near Section 114. Offerings include juicy turkey sandwiches made famous at the Minnesota State Fair.

• Hot Indian: Back with a pair of new items – Chicken Tikka (seasoned, yogurt-marinated chicken breast simmered in a rich, creamy tomato curry; served with brown rice, crispy pappadum, cilantro and HI Slaw) and Vegan Channa Masala (chickpeas and Indian seasonings simmered into a mild and flavorful curry; served with brown rice, crispy pappadum, cilantro and HI Slaw). Available near Section 122.

• Food Building: Delaware North’s ballpark chefs collaborated with Kieran Folliard of the Food Building to create the official grilled cheese sandwich of Target Field. The sandwich is made from bread and cheese produced from inside the Food Building, which houses artisan food businesses Red Table Meat Co., Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, and Alemar Cheese Company. Available at the new market near Section 126.

• We Are Nuts: Twin Cities Business’ 2021 Family Business of the Year brings a selection of its craft-roasted nuts and treats – handmade in small batches. Located at "The Market" near Section 126.

Game day additions

A new addition called "The Market" inside Gate 6 down the left field line will be an open-air, walk-through environment delivering both fresh hot food and pre-packaged grab-and-go items not available elsewhere, and a walk-in cooler featuring an extensive variety of canned craft beers – a first for local sports venues.

Fans can use the customizable shopping experience at their own pace before purchasing their items through self-checkout stations.

Enhancing inclusivity for all guests to the Target Field experience, the Twins and UnitedHealthcare have also announced the addition of the UnitedHealthcare Sensory Suite for neuroatypical ticket holders of all ages and abilities.

Located on the newly-renamed UnitedHealthcare Suite Level, the former "Suite 1" has been completely renovated and equipped to deliver a welcoming, compatible environment in which neuroatypical guests will find temporary respite, if needed, during games.

"The Twins and UnitedHealthcare share a commitment to the Minnesota community and a passion to create positive change," United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson said in a statement. "We look forward to partnering on programs to support children and families in our community, and appreciate the opportunity to play a role in providing a more welcoming environment at Target Field for people of all abilities."