Twins to host Toronto Blue Jays in AL Wild Card Playoffs at Target Field

The Minnesota Twins will host the Toronto Blue Jays in a best-of-three series in the American League Wild Card Playoffs starting Tuesday at Target Field.

The Blue Jays got the No. 6 seed in the American League after the Houston Astros clinched the AL East title on Sunday. The Twins and Blue Jays met six times during the 2023 regular season, with each team winning three games. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 3:38 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Twins finished 87-75 and won their third AL Central Division title in five seasons under Rocco Baldelli. They earned home field in the Wild Card round by virtue of winning a division title. Pablo Lopez will get the Game 1 start after going 11-8 in 32 starts. The Twins traded for Lopez in the deal that sent fan-favorite and batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins.

Game 2 will also be at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday. Sonny Gray is expected to get that start for the Twins. If there needs to be a Game 3 on Thursday, it will also be at 3:38 p.m. at Target Field.

The Twins will host a workout, closed to the public, on Monday at Target Field. The questions that remain will be who makes the playoff roster for the series. Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton all ended the season on the injured list.

Correa is dealing with plantar fasciitis, and Lewis is recovering from a hamstring injury. Both expressed optimism they would be ready for the playoffs. Buxton is dealing with a knee issue that required a cortisone shot, and if he is on the playoff roster, it might be as a designated hitter. He didn’t play any games in center field for the Twins this season.

The Twins enter the playoffs on an 18-game postseason losing streak. They have not won a playoff game since the 2004 AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.