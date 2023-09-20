Twins place SS Carlos Correa on IL with plantar fasciitis

article

The Minnesota Twins are on the verge of clinching their third American League Central Division title in five seasons, and they’re being bit by the injury bug.

The Twins announced Wednesday morning they’ve placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 19, with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. It’s an injury he’s been dealing with much of the season, and re-aggravated it Monday night. Despite that, he’s played in 135 games and is hitting .230 with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 homers 65 RBI, has scored 60 runs and has a .711 on base-plus slugging percentage.

To replace Correa on the active roster, the Twins have recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from the Class AAA St. Paul Saints. In 50 games for the Twins this season, Larnach is hitting .216 with six doubles, three triples, six homers and has 32 RBI.

Correa told reporters before Wednesday's series finale at Cincinnati he's confident he'll be ready for the playoffs.

"It will take a lot for me not to play in those games. They're way too meaningful and they're way too important not only for the organization, but also for myself. Yeah, I'm confident I'll be there,' Correa said.

Perhaps of greater concern for the Twins is the status of third baseman Royce Lewis. He left the game in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds with hamstring tightness. He appeared to tweak his left leg earlier in the game trying to run out a double play ball, then did something on a swing in the eighth inning.

He left the game and was clearly frustrated. Lewis has been a star for the Twins this season, coming off tearing his ACL twice. In 58 games, Lewis is hitting .309 with a .920 on base-plus slugging percentage and has 15 homers, seven doubles and 52 RBI. He also has four grand slams. The Twins said after Tuesday night's win Lewis is considered day-to-day.

The Twins enter Wednesday’s game with a Magic Number of three to clinch the AL Central. With a win and a Guardians loss, they could clinch the division on their off day with a Cleveland loss on Thursday. The Twins start their final homestand of the regular season Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Target Field.