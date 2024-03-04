Twins pitcher Joe Ryan: ‘I think we’re in a great position for the season’

The Minnesota Twins have started playing Spring Training games, and Opening Day at Kansas City is a little more than three weeks away.

It’s hard not to be excited about a Twins’ team that won its third division title in five seasons, and ended a playoff skid with a series win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Twins will look a bit different this season, without Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, who left in free agency.

Pablo Lopez is the Opening Day starter, and there are some questions about the rotation after that. Next in line are Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack and Anthony Desclafani. Ryan went 11-10 in 29 starts and had a 4.51 earned run average in 161 2/3 innings. He had one complete-game shutout, and struck out 197 batters while walking just 32.

Ryan sat down with FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich at Spring Training to talk about the 2024 season.

"We have a great team right now so I’m excited to see these guys play once games get rolling. I think just the confidence of playing in the postseason and seeing what that’s like, that changes and guys feel better. I think we’re in a great position for the season," Ryan said.

Watch the video for the full interview.