Twins move up Friday, Sunday start times for Wolves home playoff games

The Minnesota Twins announced Monday they’re moving their Friday and Sunday start times against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim to accommodate the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs.

The Twins will host the Angels at 6:40 p.m. Friday at Target Field, changing from a previously scheduled 7:10 p.m. start. Across the street, the Timberwolves will host the Lakers at 8:30 p.m. for Game 3 of their playoff series at Target Center.

Sunday, the Twins will have their series finale against the Angels at 12:40 p.m. at Target Field. The game was previously set for 1:10 p.m. The Timberwolves are hosting the Lakers at 2:30 p.m. at Target Center for Game 4.

Target Field gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Twins officials say moving first pitch up by 30 minutes for both games allows for incoming traffic to downtown Minneapolis to be less congested.

Slow start for Twins

It hasn't been the start to the season the Twins had hoped for. They got swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series and are now 7-15 on the season. They are currently fourth in the American League Central Division going into Tuesday's game.