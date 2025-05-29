Twins-Mariners Saturday on FOX 9: How to watch

article

The Brief The Minnesota Twins are at the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, and it's a game you can watch on FOX 9. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. CT. The Twins are currently 25-20, and 17-7 in the month of May.



Twins at Mariners – What you need to know

What we know:

What: Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

When: May 31, first pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Park

How to watch: FOX 9

Saturday’s Twins at Mariners game will be broadcast nationally on FOX, and will air locally on FOX 9. So you don't need Twins TV to watch the game.

Twins TV schedule on FOX 9

Why you should care:

FOX 9 is airing 10 Twins games this season, as well as five additional games on FOX. Here's the remaining schedule:

Tuesday, June 24: Twins vs. Seattle Mariners at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, July 8: Twins vs. Chicago Cubs at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, July 29: Twins vs. Boston Red Sox at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16: Twins vs. Detroit Tigers at 6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)

Tuesday, Aug. 12: Twins @ New York Yankees at 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 19: Twins vs. Athletics at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 2: Twins vs. Chicago White Sox at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6: Twins @ Kansas City Royals at 6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)

Twins season so far

Big picture view:

The Twins have recovered from a slow start went on a 13-game win streak during the month of May. As it comes to a close, the Twins are currently 25-20 and tied with the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central Division. But they’re six games behind the division-leading Detroit Tigers.

While it’s still early, the Twins are in the AL Wild Card conversation. The Twins are currently 17-7 in May, with two games left in the month.