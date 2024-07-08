Twins' Jose Miranda named AL Player of the Week

article

After a historic stretch for the Minnesota Twins, Jose Miranda earned American League Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Miranda hit .700 (14-for-20) with one home run, six RBI, four doubles and scored seven runs over six games last week. He set a Twins’ franchise record with a base hit in 12 straight at-bats, which also ties a major league record set in 1952. Miranda also reached base safely in 13 consecutive plate appearances.

Miranda collected five hits in Thursday’s win over the Tigers, a career-high, which included three doubles. He became the first Twins’s player since Kirby Puckett in 1987 to have five hits and score four runs in the same game. He added four more hits against the Astros on Friday, becoming the first Twins’s player with at least four hits in consecutive games since Joe Mauer in 2013.

The Twins are 51-39 with six games left before the All-Star break, and shortstop Carlos Correa is headed to the All-Star Game.