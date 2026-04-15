Twins investigating fan incident involving Jarren Duran at Target Field

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The Brief The Minnesota Twins say they're investigating an incident between a fan and Boston Red Sox player Jarren Duran during Tuesday night's game. A Twins' fan is accused of yelling at Duran to commit suicide, and Duran reacted by flipping the fan off. Duran opened up in Netflix docuseries featuring the Boston Red Sox about previous struggles with his mental health. He revealed that he attempted suicide in 2022.



The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-0 Tuesday night at Target Field, but the team says it’s investigating an incident between a fan and Jarren Duran during the game.

Twins’ fan tells Jarren Duran to kill himself

The backstory:

Duran grounded out during the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game, and as he returned to the Red Sox dugout, a Twins’ fan allegedly yelled at him to kill himself. He reacted to the comment by giving the fan the middle finger.

Durran spoke after the game with reporters about the incident.

"Somebody just told me to kill myself," Duran told reporters. "I’m used to it at this point, you know? I mean, I’m gonna flip somebody off if they say something to me, but it is what it is. I shouldn’t react like that, but that kind of stuff is still kind of triggering."

Dig deeper:

Duran was featured on a Netflix documentary on the Boston Red Sox, and opened up about some struggles with mental health. He said he attempted suicide in 2022, having a gun to his head and pulling the trigger, but it didn’t fire.

In 2024, he was named to the American League All-Star team.

‘There’s no place in our game for conduct like that’

What they're saying:

Twins’ officials said Wednesday morning they are aware of the incident involving Durran and the fan. They have not said if the fan has been identified, or if any disciplinary action will be taken.

They issued the following statement to FOX 9: "We were made aware of the situation late last night and are looking into it. There’s no place in our game for conduct like that."

What's next:

The Twins have won four straight games, and at 11-7, have the best record in the American League.