Twins 3B Royce Lewis to miss Opening Day with hamstring strain

article

The Brief Twins 3B Royce Lewis will miss Opening Day at the St. Louis Cardinals after suffering a left hamstring strain Sunday in Spring Training. Lewis was hitting .346 in 12 Spring Training games. Last year on Opening Day, Lewis homered in his first at-bat before leaving with a quad injury.



The Minnesota Twins open the season on March 27 at the St. Louis Cardinals, and Royce Lewis will not be on the field.

Lewis suffered a left hamstring injury during a Twins’ Spring Training game on Sunday in Florida. He left the game and did not return. He had an MRI on Monday, which confirmed a moderate hamstring strain.

Lewis was hitting .346 with two doubles and three RBI in 12 Spring Training games. Last year, Lewis hit a home run on Opening Day in Kansas City, then had to leave the game with a quad injury.

Injury bug hits Twins again

What we know:

The Twins couldn’t keep their stars healthy last year, and it was part of the reason why they finished on a 12-27 skid to miss the American League Playoffs for the third time in four seasons. The Twins had Lewis, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa all on the field at the same time for just 22 games.

Twins announce Home Opener plans

Why you should care:

The Twins on Monday announced plans for the April 3 home opener at Target Field against the Houston Astros.

The home opener kicks off with the Twins tradition of Breakfast on the Plaza from 6-9 a.m. Fans can drive, walk or bike down 7th Street to get a free breakfast. Hot dogs, breakfast bars, chips, ice cream, coffee and pop are available.

The gates will open at 1 p.m. with the help of Twins legends Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Nelson Cruz, Justin Morneau, Dan Gladden and Kirby Puckett's relatives. Former Twins' star Nelson Cruz will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

The first 10,000 fans will get a Twin City Connect Beanie, featuring a color scheme that matches the Twins' Nike City Connect uniforms.