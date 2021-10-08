Trey Potts released from Indiana hospital 6 days after Gophers' win at Purdue

article

University of Minnesota running back Trey Potts was released from an Indiana hospital on Friday, six days after the Gophers’ 20-13 win at Purdue and has returned to Minneapolis, according to athletic department statement released Friday night.

Potts had 15 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Boilermakers, scored on the opening drive of the second half. Potts’ last carry of the game went for about six yards on a key 3rd-and-3 with about three minutes to play, setting up Matthew Trickett’s field goal that gave the Gophers a 20-13 lead with 1:46 to play.

After his final carry, Potts was heading back to the huddle before the offense opted to bring in wildcat quarterback Cole Kramer. Potts left the field under his own power, and after being looked at by team trainers and doctors, was transported to a hospital. The team hasn’t said what Potts’ ailment is, but Athletic Director Mark Coyle, Head Trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison stayed overnight Saturday with Potts, who spent most of this week in the hospital receiving treatment.

Gophers’ team officials say Potts is doing well and will continue to receive follow-up care in Minnesota.

Potts became the primary running back after Mo Ibrahim went down with a season-ending leg injury in a loss to Ohio State.

Advertisement

A redshirt sophomore, Potts has 112 carries for 552 yards and six touchdowns this season. The Gophers are on a bye this week, and host Nebraska on Oct. 16 at Huntington Bank Stadium. If Potts can’t play, the running back duties would likely be shared between Mar’Keise "Bucky" Irving, Bryce Williams and Cam Wiley.