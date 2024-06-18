Expand / Collapse search
Timberwolves workout Terrence Shannon Jr. ahead of NBA Draft

Published  June 18, 2024 3:19pm CDT
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) runs up court during the NCAA Elite Eight, East Regional Final between the UCONN Huskies and the Illinois Fighting Illini on March 30, 2024, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.  ((Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The NBA Draft is a little more than a week away, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting prospect workouts this week at Mayo Clinic Square.

One name in town on Tuesday might sound familiar, for reasons away from the basketball court. Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is among six players in town working out in front of coaches and scouts, hoping to hear their name called in next week’s NBA Draft.

Shannon was arrested last December after an alleged incident in September at a bar in Lawrence, Kansas. He was accused of rape and aggravated sexual assault. A week-long trial concluded last Thursday with Shannon being found not guilty of all charges. He was briefly suspended during the college basketball season while the incident was being investigated, and was reinstated after filing a court order.

The 6-6 guard averaged 23 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists last season. In a 105-97 win over the Gophers last season, Shannon had 29 points and six rebounds in 38 minutes. 

The Timberwolves also worked out UC-Santa Barbara guard Ajay Mitchell, Oregon guard Jermaine Couisnard, California center Fardas Aimaq, Hofstra guard Tyler Thomas and UNC-Asheville guard Drew Pember.

On Monday, the Timberwolves held workouts with Creighton’s Trey Alexander, Izan Almansa of the G League, Mouhamad Faye of Senegal, Houston guard Jamal Shead, Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith and Gonzaga’s Anton Watson.

After reaching the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years, the Timberwolves have the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. They also have the No. 37 pick in the second round.