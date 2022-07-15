Timberwolves to sign veteran guard Austin Rivers to 1-year deal

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday added another veteran piece to their backcourt for the 2022-23 season via free agency.

According to multiple reports, the Timberwolves are signing guard Austin Rivers to a one-year contract, reportedly on a veteran minimum deal. Rivers is entering his 11th NBA season and has familiarity with new front office head Tim Connelly after playing the last two seasons with the Denver Nuggets.

Rivers confirmed Thursday night on Twitter he’s coming to Minnesota.

"Minnesota I’m hype. Excited to be part of the squad! Big year Ahead!!" he tweeted.

Rivers also posted, "Been wanting to live in Minneapolis since mighty ducks. Where Charlie Conway at?... Let’s link."

Rivers played in 67 games last season, starting 18, and averaged six points, 1.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 41.7 percent from the field, and 34.2 percent from the perimeter in 22.1 minutes per game. He played in 15 games, including five starts, for the Nuggets two seasons ago and averaged 8.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Rivers was a standout at Duke and is the son of Doc Rivers, and was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets. The Timberwolves will be Rivers’ seventh different team, and he joins a backcourt that includes D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jordan McLaughlin and newly-signed Bryn Forbes, who also played for the Nuggets last season.

The Timberwolves also signed Kyle Anderson in free agency, and made their biggest splash in acquiring Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.