Timberwolves to open 2022-23 season against Oklahoma City Oct. 19

The Minnesota Timberwolves are starting a new era with Tim Connelly in the front office and bringing in star center Rudy Gobert, and we now know the team’s 2022-23 schedule.

The team released its 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday. The Timberwolves will open the regular season hosting Minnesota native Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 19 at Target Center. It’s the third straight season the Timberwolves have opened at home, and the third time they’ve started against the Thunder.

Holmgren, a Twin Cities native, was a prep star at Minnehaha Academy and the No. 1 recruit in the country before spending one season at Gonzaga. He was drafted No. 2 overall by the Thunder.

It’s the first of two home games to open the season, with the second being against Gobert’s former team, the Utah Jazz, on Oct. 21. The Timberwolves have won six straight home openers, and nine of their last 10 going back to the 2012-13 season.

The Timberwolves will start the regular season with five of their first six games, and nine of their first 12, at Target Center. The Timberwolves will appear on national television for 16 of their 82 games, including four on TNT, six on ESPN and six on NBA TV.

Minnesota will also play 14 back-to-back games, with four being both at home, five being both away and the rest one home and away each.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 46-36 season and making the Western Conference Playoffs for just the second time since 2004. The organization is transitioning to new owners in Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, and `brought in Connelly to run the front office. The big splash of the offseason was trading for Gobert, and signing Karl-Anthony Towns to a supermax contract extension.