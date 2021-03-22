Timberwolves to have limited tickets for last 12 home games starting March 31

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Monday their plans to welcome back season ticket members and limited fans to Target Center.

The Timberwolves are selling limited single-game tickets for the last 12 home games of the 2020-21 regular season, which will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on March 31. The Wolves will start having fans back in the arena for their April 5 game against the Sacramento Kings.

Tickets can be purchased online or through the Timberwolves app.

"Welcoming Timberwolves fans back to Target Center is an exciting step forward. The energy and passion they bring to games is a huge part of creating a home court advantage for our players," said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson on Monday in a statement. "We will continue to work with Governor Walz and his team, local health officials, and the NBA to provide a safe and entertaining experience for everyone returning to Target Center."

Fans returning to Target Center will do so under new COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Seats will be in pods of two or four seats, allowing for at least six feet of space between pods. Seating pods must be purchased together, and fans in the pods must enter the arena together.

All fans will get their tickets digitally through the Timberwolves app, which will also have a limited food and beverage menu where they can order from their seats. Orders can be picked up at a designated concession area, which will eliminate lines and cash transactions.

All fans inside Target Center are required to wear face coverings that completely cover the nose and mouth, and they must be on at all times unless eating or drinking. Fans must also review and respond to health screening survey questions before entering Target Center.

The Timberwolves will be able to host up to 3,000 fans for the final 12 home games of the season. The Wolves are last in the Western Conference at 10-32, and have won three of their last six games.