Timberwolves-Thunder Game 3 (Western Conference Finals): How to watch

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals Saturday night at Target Center.

It’s a must-win for the Timberwolves after dropping the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Oklahoma City.

How can I watch Game 3?

What we know:

The Timberwolves host the Thunder for Game 3 Saturday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will air on ABC.

The series

Why you should care:

The Thunder have a 2-0 lead in the series after a 118-103 win over the Timberwolves Thursday night. Before the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received his trophy for winning the NBA MVP. He then led the Thunder with 38 points, eight assists and three steals.

Anthony Edwards had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and passed Kevin Garnett as the Timberwolves’ all-time leading scorer in the playoffs. After having an incredible run in the playoffs thus far, Julius Randle struggled Thursday with just six points, five rebounds and five assists on 2-of-11 shooting.

Jaden McDaniels’ flagrant foul

What happened:

Things got a little testy in the second half Thursday night. Minnesota native Chet Holmgren got in Donte DiVincenzo’s face after a third quarter dunk. Jaden McDaniels shoved Gilgeous-Alexander to the floor with about 6:14 to play, and was assessed a flagrant foul.

"I just wanted to foul him. I wasn’t even mad, I just had fouls to use," McDaniels said with a smirk.

Must-win for Timberwolves

By the numbers:

Saturday night is essentially a must-win for the Timberwolves. The Thunder are 13-0 all-time when they have a 2-0 series lead. Minnesota is 0-3 when it faces an 0-2 deficit.

If the Timberwolves lose Saturday night, their season will be on the line the remainder of the series, starting with Monday night’s Game 4 at Target Center.