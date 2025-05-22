Anthony Edwards gets Timberwolves playoff scoring record in Game 2 loss to Thunder

The Brief Anthony Edwards passed Kevin Garnett Thursday night for the most career playoff points in Minnesota Timberwolves' franchise history. The Timberwolves lost to the Thunder to go own 0-2 in the best-of-seven series as it shifts to Target Center Saturday night. Chet Holmgren got a technical foul for trash talking in the third quarter. Jaden McDaniels was whistled for a flagrant foul in the fourth quarter after shoving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.



Anthony Edwards made Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff history Thursday night, but they’re coming home down 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals after a 118-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Edwards finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists and passed Kevin Garnett to be the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in playoff history. Garnett had 1,049 career postseason points in his time at Minnesota.

Edwards declined to speak with media after Thursday's loss. He was also fined $50,000 by the NBA for using profanity after the Timberwolves' Game 1 loss to the Thunder Tuesday night. He finished that game with 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field.

"I definitely gotta shoot more, I only took 13 f***ing shots," said Edwards, who has now been fined more than $400,000 this season for profanity, obscene gestures and criticizing officials.

Thunder beat Wolves in Game 2

What we know:

The Thunder have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series as it now shifts to Target Center. The Timberwolves trailed 58-50 at half, then lost the third quarter 35-21 as the Thunder started pulling away.

"Every minute in this series is a chance to find something. We’re going to go home and fight for Game 3," Timberowlves coach Chris Finch said after Thursday's loss.

"We’ve got to be desperate. Every possession counts, matters. Every game, everything matters, so we just gotta be super desperate and play smart," Jaden McDaniels sald.

‘I just had fouls to use’

Jaden McDaniels flagrant foul:

The game got a little testy in the second half as Minnesota native Chet Holmgren got a technical foul for trash talking after a dunk in the third courter. Jaden McDaniels got a flagrant foul for shoving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 38 points, eight assists and three steals, with a little more than six minutes to play.

"I just wanted to foul him. I wasn’t even mad, I just had fouls to use," McDaniels said with a smirk.

Timberwolves face must-win Saturday

What's next:

The Timberwolves host the Thunder in Game 3 Saturday night at Target Center. They need a win to avoid having their season be on the line in Game 4 Monday night. The Thunder is a perfect 13-0 when leading a playoff series 2-0. The Timberwolves are 0-3 in franchise history when trailing 0-2. In other words, the odds are heavily against Minnesota to come back.