Timberwolves take Joan Beringer with No. 17 pick in NBA Draft

With the No. 17 overall pick, the Minnesota Timberwolves added one of the top prospects from France Wednesday night in the NBA Draft.

The Timberwolves took Joan Beringer, a 6-11, 230-pound center.

Who is Joan Beringer?

What we know:

According to his NBA Draft profile, Beringer was born in Selestat, France. He moved to Strasbourg when he was 10 years old. He grew up playing soccer and apparently didn’t touch a basketball until the summer of 2021.

He played for the Strasbourg Saint-Joseph Basket 17-and-under team. Beringer also played for France in the 2023 FIBA 18-and-under team in the European Championships.

Last summer, he moved to Slovenia and played for Cedevita Olimpija. At 18 years old, he averaged 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game, appearing in 54 games. He helped his team win the 2024-25 Slovenian Basketball Cup.

What can be bring to the Timberwolves?

Dig deeper:

Draft experts say he can use his athleticism and quick first step to take advantage of slower-footed big men. With his 6-11 frame, he’s a scoring threat on lobs and cutting in the pick-and-roll. He’s also a rim protector on defense.

Beringer will have a close friend and mentor to learn from on the Timberwolves in Rudy Gobert, also a native of France.

What's next:

The Timberwolves have the No. 31 pick in the second round of the NBA Draft Thursday night.